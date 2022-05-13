His tweet reads:
"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users"
The company's shares are now down 17.4% in pre-market trading. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
