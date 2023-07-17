Prior was +6.6

Details

New orders +3.3 versus +3.1 last month

Shipments +13.4 versus +22.0 last month

Prices paid +16.7 versus +22.0 last month

Employment +4.7 versus -3.6 last month

prices received +3.9 versus +9.0 last month

Inventories -4.9 versus -6.0 last month

Six month outlook +14.3 vs +18.9 last month

This is a good report, with a slight beat on the headline and a continued fall in the prices paid component. The index for future business conditions edged down to 14.3, indicating that while conditions are expected to improve, optimism remained subdued.