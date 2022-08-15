Empire manufacturing index for August

Last month 11.1

US Empire manufacturing index vs -31.3 vs. 5.0 estimate

new orders -29.6 vs. +6.2 last month

prices paid -55.5 vs. -64.3 last month

prices received 32.7 vs. 31.3 last month

employment 7.4 vs. 18.0 last month

shipments -24.1 vs. +25.3 last month

unfilled orders -12.7 vs. -5.2 last month

delivery time -0.9 vs. 8.7 last month

inventory 6.4 vs. 14.8 last month

average employee workweek -13.1 vs. 4.3 last month

Going forward 6 months

six-month business conditions +2.1 vs. -6.2 last month

new orders 14.0 vs. 0.0 last month

prices paid 49.1 vs. 43.5 last month

prices received 43.6 vs. 20.7 last month

number of employees 30.0 vs. 22.5 last month

average employee workweek -10.9 vs. -9.6 last month

capital expenditures 12.7 vs. 16.5 last month

technology spending 10.0 vs. 12.2 last month

shipments 18.7 vs. 7.2 last month

Big surprise for the regional index. The Fed wants slower growth in hopes to slow inflation, but not falling off a cliff. The level is the lowest since the plunge during the start of the Covid pandemic.

The Empire manufacturing is the 1st of the monthly regional manufacturing indices released by certain Fed districts

The data runs in contrast to the Michigan survey which saw a modest increase. Both are current economic views, one from consumers in the other from businesses.

Stocks are a little lower.