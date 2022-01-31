The European session has been very light on the news front, and it appears that 'no news' has not been 'good news' for stocks, with major indices beginning to come under pressure.

As a reminder, we do have Fed's Daly (2024 Voter, Neutral) and Fed's George (2022 Voter, Neutral) scheduled later today, at 16:30 and 17:40 GMT respectively. Many will be looking at these relatively neutral voters for a read on whether Bostic's hawky comments over the weekend are worth much - Personally, I don't think they are. A non-Voting Hawk gonna do what non-Voting hawks does.