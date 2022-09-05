The European Commission’s energy agency recommends an “emergency wholesale price cap” on natural gas supplies.

The two options they cited are:

A cap on prices for gas from Russia A system that would differ from country to country

The discussion document is partly irrelevant now with Russia closing Nord Stream 1 but gas still flows from Russia via other pipelines.

What all this highlights is that a market-economy for energy in Europe has failed. Now we're into experimenting with different hybrid systems of managing supply.