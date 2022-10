The opening gap is basically closed. The S&P 500 has trimmed its decline just 5 points from 75 at one point. The 3500 level held in the cash market and this has been an incredible turnaround, led by banks and energy.

In FX, the euro and pound have come all the way back to the highs. The latter is most impressive with Liz Truss' spokesperson saying that they won't be doing a u-turn.

EURUSD 15 mins

Some of the buying came in after Timiraos but this speaks to a market that's deeply bearish.