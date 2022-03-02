The market mood is keeping calmer so far today as all eyes and ears continue to stay on Russia-Ukraine developments. We'll see how things go but if anything else, just be wary that headline risks remain paramount and that the calmer tones for now could give way to some sense of apprehension like we saw yesterday.

There will be a couple of releases in European morning trade with the one that stands out being the February flash reading for euro area inflation. The estimate is for a +5.4% to +5.6% y/y reading on annual consumer inflation but renowned economist and forecaster, Christophe Barraud, suggests that the actual reading will surprise upward. That will certainly keep the pressure on the ECB ahead of their meeting on 10 March.

0700 GMT - UK February Nationwide house prices

0855 GMT - Germany February unemployment change, rate

1000 GMT - Eurozone February preliminary CPI figures

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 February

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.