6 Things You Need to Know
- APAC stocks traded mixed following last Friday's post-NFP losses on Wall St; European equity futures are indicative of a firmer open
- DXY traded flat overnight but remained above the 102.00 level; G10s were uneventful
- China’s Beijing will continue to roll back its COVID-19 restrictions in most districts
- UK Conservative rebels expect the 1922 Committee's Brady to make a statement this morning announcing PM Johnson will be subject to a no-confidence vote, according to ITV's Brand
- EU began preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, according to Poland’s Deputy Minister
- North Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles into the sea from Pyongyang on Sunday