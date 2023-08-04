The US dollar is broadly slumping as Treasury yields fall and dollar bulls take profit.

The soft non-farm payrolls headline is winning the day and there's a UBS note circulating (aided by Nick Timiraos) that argues that next month's average hourly earnings number will be low.

Fed pricing hasn't changed with about 9 bps of additional hiking priced in. The data focus moves to next week's CPI where the consensus is +3.3% y/y, up from 3.0% but that's coupled with relatively-benign readings on headline and core at +0.2% m/m.

USD/JPY is at the lows of the week and flirting with 142.00.

USDJPY 1 h

Technically, there isn't much below in the way of support.

EUR/USD has also busted through 1.1000 and continued to 1.1020 which is a shade above the Aug 1 high.