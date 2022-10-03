According to a draft statement from Eurozone Finance Ministers, they will say..

Focus Of Support Schemes Will Be On Protecting The Vulnerable

Fiscal Policies Should Aim At Preserving Debt Sustainability, Raising Potential Growth To Make European Central Bank's Job Of Fighting Inflation Easier

They Will Focus On Income Measures That Are Exceptional, Temporary And Targeted

Broad-Based Support To Aggregate Demand Through Fiscal Policy In 2023 Is Not Warranted

Governments Cannot Fully Shield Economies From Energy Price Spike