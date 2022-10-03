According to a draft statement from Eurozone Finance Ministers, they will say..
Focus Of Support Schemes Will Be On Protecting The Vulnerable
Fiscal Policies Should Aim At Preserving Debt Sustainability, Raising Potential Growth To Make European Central Bank's Job Of Fighting Inflation Easier
They Will Focus On Income Measures That Are Exceptional, Temporary And Targeted
Broad-Based Support To Aggregate Demand Through Fiscal Policy In 2023 Is Not Warranted
Governments Cannot Fully Shield Economies From Energy Price Spike