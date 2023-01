Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The optimism is more measured now as the session gets underway, with S&P 500 futures up just 4 points, or 0.1%, currently. The dollar is still lagging slightly but higher bond yields is helping it to recover some ground, particularly against the yen. USD/JPY has moved off earlier lows of 131.65 to push up to 132.15 at the moment, just down after testing its 200-hour moving average at 132.35.