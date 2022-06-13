Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.6%

It is looking rough out there as the jump in European bond yields continue to pressure equities in the region. Adding to that is the selling in the US as well at the end of last week, which looks set to carry over to the new week.

US futures are also sinking as we get things going on the session. S&P 500 futures are down 1.7%, Nasdaq futures down 2.0%, and Dow futures down 1.4% on the day.