Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The DAX continues a bit of a retreat after having briefly hit fresh record highs last week, with the market mood keeping on edge in the past few sessions. S&P 500 futures were higher earlier but has seen gains erased to flat levels at the moment as well. It's now over to PMI data to see what that has to offer for stocks on the week.