Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.2%

The slight advance here is in part to do with some catch up to the gains in Wall Street yesterday, though balanced out against the drop in US futures so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7%, and Dow futures down 0.1% at the moment.

All eyes are still on the bond market, with the selling abating for the time being as European traders enter the fray.

In FX, the dollar is slightly weaker but the drop is rather measured as outlined earlier in the day here.