Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

I'd still be guarded against any real optimism in the equities space at the moment after the rather rough start to August trading. Dip buyers have been caught out more than once already and today might prove to be the same. Or is there some room for respite before the US retail sales data later this week? US futures are also lightly changed now with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% but Nasdaq futures are down 0.3%.