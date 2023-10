Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

The gains are relatively light with US futures looking flattish at the moment. Overall, markets are keeping a more tentative mood but bond yields are tracking higher and that is one to be wary about in case of a potential spillover once traders eventually look past the Israel-Hamas conflict.