Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

It is a pretty bad open for European indices and the mood isn't helped by a further drop in US futures in the last hour. S&P 500 futures are now down 28 points, or 0.6%, on the day. This is all in reaction to the earlier news here and I shared some thoughts about that here.