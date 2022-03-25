Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This mirrors the more lackadaisical mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1%.

Treasury yields are also little changed overall, considering the size of the move in recent days. 10-year yields are up 0.7 bps to 2.348% currently. In FX, the dollar is mixed as it holds slightly lower against the euro with EUR/USD at 1.1010 and USD/JPY down 0.6% to 121.60. Though it is keeping a slight advance against the pound, aussie and kiwi but nothing too notable.