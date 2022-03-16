Eurostoxx +1.6%

Germany DAX +2.3%

France CAC 40 +2.0%

UK FTSE +1.5%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

As mentioned earlier, in part it is to do with the optimism in Wall Street yesterday but the overall market vibes are rather positive so far today as well. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% and Nasdaq futures up 1.2%. In general, fears surrounding the Russia-Ukraine situation have been faded out in the past few sessions but today, it is all about the Fed.

European stocks may stick with a more positive showing until the end but the Fed will have the final say on how things end with US equities before all is said and done.