Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +1.4%

Frnace CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

In part, it is to do with a little bit of the late turnaround in Wall Street yesterday. But the overall risk mood is also holding slightly better as we look to get things going on the session. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3% currently.

The gains here are decent but it still doesn't take away the more sluggish week for equities in general over the past few days.