Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

This mirrors the more optimistic mood in US futures, as risk sentiment is tilted slightly more positive on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.3% currently.