Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

S&P 500 futures are flat on the day so far but as yields continue to hold higher, that will be a struggling point for equities to stay afloat - as we saw yesterday. In FX, the dollar is keeping slightly underpinned for now, with the aussie lagging after the RBA kept the cash rate unchanged earlier here.