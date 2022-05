Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

The drag is mirroring the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.8% at the moment. There's still little reprieve for equities as markets continue to sell off in general. Deleveraging much?

The dollar is in firm control in the major currencies space with USD/JPY above 131.00 and EUR/USD down 0.5% to test 1.0500 again.