Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

This more or less erases the gains from yesterday as European indices are mirroring the late drop in Wall Street overnight. US futures are also struggling, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.2% and that is weighing on the overall risk mood as well. A stronger dollar is also a catalyst that is keeping a drag on sentiment so far this week, adding to the energy crisis in the region and global economic worries.