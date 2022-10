Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

It's a rough look as equities continue to come under pressure for the time being. Regional indices are finding last week's relief to be short-lived now but we'll see how the US CPI data later today plays out to set the tone before the weekend. US futures are still looking tepid, with S&P 500 futures down just 0.1% on the day.