Eurostoxx -1.8%

Germany DAX -2.5%

France CAC 40 -2.3%

UK FTSE -1.5%

Spain IBEX -2.5%

It's a rough start as equities are rattled by the whole Russia-Ukraine situation. If anything, there is more downside potential beckoning as tensions aren't likely to be resolved soon. Sanctions against Russia will be put forward in the next day so let's see if any slap on the wrist can help alleviate some fears in the market.

Elsewhere, US futures are also markedly lower with S&P 500 futures down 1.7%, Nasdaq futures down 2.4%, and Dow futures down 1.4%.