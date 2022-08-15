Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

As for overall risk sentiment today, it is leaning towards the softer side with US futures pointing lower for now. S&P 500 futures are down 11 points, or 0.26%, while Nasdaq futures are down 0.31% and Dow futures down 0.25% on the day. In FX, the dollar and yen are holding firmer with the rest of the major currencies keeping slightly lower bar the aussie and kiwi. The antipodeans are struggling amid the dismal data from China, with AUD/USD down 0.7% to 0.7070 currently.