Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.3%

There's not much in it as European indices give back some of the gains from yesterday at the open. The overall mood this week seems to be more guarded and today is shaping up to be one of those slow summer's day in Europe. All eyes are on the US CPI data tomorrow so you can sort of understand why there is a lack of appetite.