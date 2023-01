Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This follows the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 10 points, or 0.3%, currently. The overall risk mood is a touch softer but for European stocks, it's just a minor dent after a rousing start to the year. The bit part drop barely eats into the 4% gains in the DAX in the opening three days this year.