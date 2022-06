It was another rough one in Europe with most markets now approaching (and the MIB breaking) the June lows.

Stoxx 600 -1.6%

UK FTSE 100 -1.9%

German DAX -1.7%

Italy MIB -2.4%

French CAC -2.0%

Spain IBEX -1.8%

There was a rally in the last hour of trade that kept it from being worse.

I suspect we'll see buying into the close in the US today/tomorrow as well as the quarter-end shuffling ends.