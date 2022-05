German DAX -1.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC -1.8%

Italy MIB-1.7%

Spain IBEX-1.7%

Stoxx 600 -1.5%

There was an early flash crash in all major European markets. Regulators looked at the trade but didn't cancel any trades, saying it was a market participant unloading shares.

Much of the overall decline was a result of the terrible finish in US stocks on Friday.