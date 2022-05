Stoxx 600 -0.7%

German DAX -0.6%

UK FTSE 100 +0.2%

Italy MIB -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

French CAC -0.5%

Strong early gains reversed with the selling at the start of US trading and there was no end to the drop as the main indexes closed at the lows.

As bad as this was, it's really just taking away some of the recent pop... at least for now.