If you can make it all the way to January 19 without a truly tough day then it's been a great start to the year:

Stoxx 600 -1.6%

German DAX -1.6%

France's CAC -1.8%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.0%

Spain's IBEX -1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%

The question is, whether European stocks fall hard or this is simply a retest of the breakout.