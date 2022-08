Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

German DAX -1.0%

French CAC -0.5%

Italy MIB -1.0%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

The DAX initially opened only slightly lower but steadily sank until midday in Frankfurt before heading sideways. It's now at a four-day low.