It was a tough day in European stock markets:

Stoxx 600 -1.9%

UK FTSE 100 -1.9%

German DAX -2.0%

French CAC -1.7%

Italy MIB -2.4%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

It was a tough one everywhere as inflation worries amped up after a high reading from the UK. China is also back in focus as covid cases there rise. The price action in Europe follows the US, which is struggling partly due to the self-inflicted wound from the debt ceiling.