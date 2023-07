The softer UK inflation print was the major driver in European equity markets this week, still the 3% weekly gain for the FTSE 100 only returned it to mid-June levels.

Closing changes for the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX -0.2%

FTSE 100 +0.2%

French CAC +0.6%

Italy MIB +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

For the week: