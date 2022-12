Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX -0.2%

France's CAC, -0.2%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.1%

Spain's Ibex +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%

The real act of price discovery may have to wait until the new year. Tomorrow will include a flurry of central bank decisions but we're also into a period of tax loss selling and year-end considerations that will take us into January.

The Dax tried to make a move yesterday but was pulled back into the range.