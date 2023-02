The dream start to the year or European stocks is continuing as it shakes off the recent turmoil in US markets.

Stoxx 600 +0.6%

German DAX +0.8%

Francis CAC +1.0%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%

Spain's Ibex +0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%

European stocks sagged late yesterday as the US mood turned but that negativity didn't extend. There are some worries brewing as this was the second day of closing well below the highs but, hey, a win is a win.