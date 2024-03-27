European major indices are closing higher on the day led by Spain's Ibex. A look at the major indices near the close shows:

German DAX, +0.49%

France CAC, +0.18%

UK FTSE 100 unchanged

Spain's Ibex +1.18%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.16%

in the US market as London/European traders look to exit for the day:

Dow industrial average up 0.60%

S&P index up 0.35%

NASDAQ index up 0.11%

The biggest gainer is the small-cap Russell 2000 which is surging by 1.4%.

US yields are lower ahead of the 7- year note auction at 1 PM ET: