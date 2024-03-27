European major indices are closing higher on the day led by Spain's Ibex. A look at the major indices near the close shows:
- German DAX, +0.49%
- France CAC, +0.18%
- UK FTSE 100 unchanged
- Spain's Ibex +1.18%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.16%
in the US market as London/European traders look to exit for the day:
- Dow industrial average up 0.60%
- S&P index up 0.35%
- NASDAQ index up 0.11%
The biggest gainer is the small-cap Russell 2000 which is surging by 1.4%.
US yields are lower ahead of the 7- year note auction at 1 PM ET:
- 2- year yield 4.562%, -3.5 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.187%, -3.8 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.198%, -3.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.365% -3.4 basis points