Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

There is in part some catch up to the late drop in Wall Street yesterday but that is somewhat offset by slightly higher US futures today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, so that is keeping things finely balanced to start the session. In other markets, the dollar is steady as major currencies are little changed as well. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are also not doing much and keeping flattish for now.