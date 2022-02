The major European indices are closing the day lower but well off their lows for the day. The indices are closing closer to their highs.

German DAX, -0.6%. The intraday low reached -3.15%

France, 's CAC, -1.3%. The intraday low reached -3.5%

UKs FTSE 100, -0.32%. The intraday low reached -1.76%

Spain's Ibex, unchanged. The intraday low reached -2.34%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.3%. The intraday low reached -3.19%