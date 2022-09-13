The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are all closing with sharp declines dragged down by the higher than expected US CPI data and tumbling US stocks.

German DAX, -1.55%

France's -1.33%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.10%

Spain's Ibex -1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.2%

Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields:

Germany 1.724%, +7.7 basis points

France 2.287%, +5.5 basis points

UK 3.154%, +8.4 basis points

Spain 2.56%, +2.0 basis point

Italy 3.987%, +4.3 basis points

IN the forex, the EURUSD is trading down to a new session low as London/European traders look to exit.

In the process, the pair is testing its 200 hour moving average at 0.99979 and the price is dipping below the parity level. A move below the 200 hour moving average would open the door for further declines with the 0.99515 level being the next level to target. That was the July 14 low (and low for the year at the time - not in chart below)). Admittedly the price has traded above and below that level in the up and down trading that has stalled price action. Nevertheless, it is a target that traders should focus.

In the process, the pair is testing its 200 hour moving average at 0.99979 and the price is dipping below the parity level. A move below the 200 hour moving average would open the door for further declines with the 0.99515 level being the next level to target. That was the July 14 low (and low for the year at the time - not in chart below)). Admittedly the price has traded above and below that level in the up and down trading that has stalled price action. Nevertheless, it is a target that traders should focus.

EURUSD tests 200 hour MA