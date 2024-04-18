Major European indices are closing higher for the second . The gains are led by the Spain's Ibex which rose by 1.3%.

A look at the final numbers shows:

German DAX, +0.45%

France CAC, +0.55%

UK FTSE 100 +0.44%

Spain's Ibex was 1.30%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.74%

As London/European traders headfor the exits, US stocks are also higher:

Dow industrial average up 261.43 points or 0.69% at 38013

S&P index up 24.45 points or 0.49% at 5046.85

NASDAQ index up 73 points or 0.46% at 15756.37

Russell 2000 up +20.77 points or 1.07% at 1968.72

The gains come despite higher yields in the US after NY Fed Pres. Williams did not shut the door on the potential for a rate hike if needed. Having said that, he said that "rates were at a good place".

Crude oil is lower. Gold is higher by $23.85 or 1.01% at $2384.11.

Bitcoin is also moving higher in trades at $63,701. The low price today reached $60,830.

The strongest to the weakest has shifting in the morning FX market with the CAD now the strongest and the JPY as the weakest. However, the major currencies are all "scrunched" together. The USD is mixed with gains vs the EUR, JPY ,CHF and declines vs the GBP, CAD and NZD. The changes are all within 0.12% of the closing level from yesterday.