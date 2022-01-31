The major European indices are ending the day mostly higher. The exception is the UK FTSE 100 is the struggles through the implications of the Susan Gray report on the Covid parties at No. 10.

German DAX, +1%

France's CAC, +0.5%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.05%

Spain's Ibex, unchanged

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.95%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower with the exception of the UK 10 year yield which as reason by 6.2 basis points.

A snapshot of the strongest to weakest currencies shows the AUD is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest. At the start of the New York session, the CHF was the weakest. The USD has weakened in the US session so far.

IN the US stock market, the major indices are moving to the upside with the NASDAQ flying again:

Dow industrial average +115 points or 0.34% at 34843

S&P index up 48.7 points or 1.1% at 4480.52

NASDAQ index up 333 points or 2.42% at 14102

Russell 2000 is now up 32.42 points or 1.65% at 200.93