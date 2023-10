Eurostoxx +1.4%

Germany DAX +1.4%

France CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.5%

It's a good start as S&P 500 futures are also nudging a little higher, now up 0.2% on the day. The risk-off vibes from yesterday is quickly being reversed and then some now, as markets are moving forward and eyeing the US CPI data coming up later in the week.