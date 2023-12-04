The dollar is steadier in trading today but remains in a rough spot, especially with USD/JPY threatening a firmer break below its 100-day moving average of 147.22 currently. That is not helped by falling Treasury yields as market players price in big bets on rate cuts for next year.

The headline-grabber so far today has been gold, in a standout push above $2,100 for the first time ever. The gains have cooled to around $2,089 now but that is still seeing the precious metal up 0.9% on the day currently.

The key focus in markets now shift back towards major central banks as outlined here. That will set the tone for what is to come alongside some key economic data releases before we get to the holiday period. For today, neither will feature in European trading but we will get some decent releases to at least move things along in the session ahead.

0700 GMT - Germany October trade balance data

0730 GMT - Switzerland November CPI figures

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 1 December

0930 GMT - Eurozone December Sentix investor sentiment

