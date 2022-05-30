European Union leaders met on Monday 30 May 2022 to discuss another set of sanctions targetting Russia.

Tweets from Charles Michel, President of the European Council:

This is concrete action from the EU. Reuters headlining that 90% of Russian oil imports will be banned by the end of this year.

Also 'de-SWIFTing Russia's largest bank (i.e removing from the SWIFT international settlements system - another big move ... although I think 'de-Swifting' might be seen as a crime against the language as time goes by!)