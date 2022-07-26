German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Stock futures are not hinting at much ahead of the European open, though US futures are holding slightly lower on the day so far. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, currently with Nasdaq futures and Dow futures both down 0.3%. In Europe, the DAX lagged in trading yesterday after another cut to the Nord Stream pipeline meant Germany is more than likely going to see a shortage in the winter months (unless there are significant demand curbs in place).