German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

This somewhat mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.5%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are down 0.9% and Dow futures down 0.2% currently. The late rally in Wall Street yesterday is failing to carry over but it is still early in the day and we also have PMI data to sieve through in the session ahead.