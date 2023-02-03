German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This follows a bit of a dip in US futures on the day, which came after Apple's earnings miss and that is weighing more heavily on tech sentiment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.6% currently, with Dow futures down 0.1% on the day. Despite the sluggish mood, I'd say we might have to wait until Wall Street comes in to have their say after the US non-farm payrolls; before ruling out any potential turnaround in the mood.